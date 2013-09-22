FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO of German state-owned lender BayernLB to quit - sources
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

CEO of German state-owned lender BayernLB to quit - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - BayernLB chief executive Gerd Haeusler will quit his post at the German state-owned lender, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Haeusler, whose contract with Munich-based BayernLB expires in 2015, may resign soon, two of the sources said on condition they not be identified because the matter is confidential.

Haeusler, a former Bundesbank central council member who subsequently held positions with Dresdner Bank and the International Monetary Fund, took up his position in April 2010.

It’s unclear who will succeed him, the sources said.

Haeusler viewed his mission at BayernLB as accomplished following progress in restructuring the bank, two of the sources said.

“The decision (for him to leave) has been fixed a while ago,” said one.

A spokesman at BayernLB declined to comment.

Haeusler’s planned departure was reported earlier on Sunday by daily newspaper Passauer Neue Presse. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.