March 28, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

BayernLB gets 3-4 binding bids for GBW property unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - German regional state-backed lender BayernLB has received up to four binding offers in the sale of its real estate unit GBW, three people familiar with the sale process said on Thursday.

Germany’s second-biggest landesbank will now assess the offers and select a buyer in the course of April, the sources said.

The sale of GBW is expected to fetch around 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and will likely be Germany’s biggest property deal this year.

The sources said binding bids came from real estate company Patrizia, a consortium around the Bavarian municipalities of Munich and Nuremberg and a further consortium for whom Austrian property company Conwert would manage the properties.

In addition, a financial investor may have put in a bid, two of the sources said.

The companies all declined comment.

$1 = 0.7824 euros Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Kathrin Jones and Joern Poltz, writing by Jonathan Gould

