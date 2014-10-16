FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BayernLB CEO sees no problems in ECB stress test
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

BayernLB CEO sees no problems in ECB stress test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - BayernLB does not expect to face any problems in the upcoming balance sheet health checks led by the European Central Bank, despite an ongoing dispute with Austria over wind-down costs for nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria.

“Stress test, no, no problem,” BayernLB Chief Executive Johannes-Joerg Riegler told journalists on Thursday. Turning to possible costs threatened by Hypo Alpe Adria, he said, “We’re not talking about an existential threat here.”

BayernLB on Wednesday said it would file a lawsuit against a law Austria passed this year that forces some creditors to share the costs of winding down Hypo Alpe Adria.

It is the first lawsuit against the law, which entered uncharted territory for debt markets by wiping out subordinated debt worth nearly 900 million euros ($1.14 billion) despite guarantees from Hypo’s home province of Carinthia.

State-controlled BayernLB’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a measure of its financial strength, edged down to 14.4 percent at the end of June from 14.6 percent at the end of March, still well above an ECB benchmark of 8 percent. (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.