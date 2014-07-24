FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary says MKB's purchase is first step in sector's consolidation
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary says MKB's purchase is first step in sector's consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s purchase of MKB Bank from German state-backed lender BayernLB fits into the government’s strategy to increase Hungarian ownership in the domestic bank sector, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

In an interview posted on the government’s website Varga said MKB’s purchase was the first important step in the sector’s consolidation. He said the aim was to make MKB a strong and profitable bank.

“Our hope is that MKB regains its strong, competitive position within one or two years and thus it can be sold on the market,” Varga said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.