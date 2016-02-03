BayernLB to pay back 1.3 bln eur of bailout in April

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - BayernLB plans to repay 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) of state bailout funds in April, the German public-sector lender said on Wednesday.

After the payment, BayernLB will still have 1 billion euros of state aid, which it aims to return ahead of a 2019 deadline agreed with the European Commission, it added.

Sources had told Reuters in November that BayernLB wanted to repay the complete remaining 2.3 billion euros in state aid in 2016, a move which would allow it to open up branches in Asia to strengthen its business with its German corporate clients and to expand its real estate business.

In the financial crisis, the German federal state of Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in capital into the lender and gave it 4.8 billion in guarantees for a portfolio of complex securities that turned sour after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

At the time, BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion by 2019, while the remaining 5 billion euros would remain in the bank as part of Bavaria’s 75 percent stake in the lender. Local savings banks own the rest.