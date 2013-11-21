FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BayernLB head faces false testimony charges in Hypo Alpe case
November 21, 2013 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

BayernLB head faces false testimony charges in Hypo Alpe case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The head of German regional lender BayernLB is under investigation by state prosecutors in Vienna on suspicion he gave false testimony in a lawsuit brought by BayernLB against former owners of Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

“We have a criminal investigation on suspicion of false testimony,” said Vienna prosecutors spokeswoman Nina Bussek, confirming a report by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

A spokesman for BayernLB Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler declined to comment while a BayernLB spokesman said the allegations were “far-fetched and without any merit”.

Haeusler earlier this year testified in court as part of BayernLB’s two-year old lawsuit against the staff foundation at Hypo Alpe Adria, alleging the German bank was duped in 2007 into buying the Austrian lender that Austria had to nationalise in 2009.

Hypo Alpe Adria, for its part, earlier this year sued its former owner BayernLB in a German court in an ongoing battle over funds that the German lender parked at Hypo before Austria nationalised Hypo. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
