UPDATE 1-Bavaria to take Hypo/BayernLB spat to EU

MUNICH/VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bavaria will escalate to the European Commission a fight with Austria over cleaning up problem bank Hypo Alpe Adria, the nationalised Austrian lender which this week froze repayment of loans from former owner BayernLB, the German landesbank.

The increasingly heated row is over 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in disputed funds and who ends up financing an ailing lender struggling to get back on its feet by breaking itself up and selling off viable parts.

Bavarian Finance Minister Markus Soeder supported BayernLB’s decision to sue Hypo to get its billions back.

“In addition to the bank’s suit against (Hypo), Bavaria will report the incident to the European Commission,” he said in a statement, suggesting Brussels might have to revisit its approval of Austrian state aid to Hypo.

He also fired a shot across Vienna’s bow, saying: “Who is supposed to trust Austrian banks if he has to fear for the money he has invested?”

Hypo Alpe Adria, which Austria had to buy for a symbolic 1 euro from BayernLB three years to avoid a collapse, on Thursday suspended repayments of loans BayernLB had granted and demanded back money it had already repaid.

Hypo insists the money it kept when it was nationalised in 2009 should be treated temporarily as a substitute for equity rather than as debt. That means it cannot by law repay the money until it has been successfully reorganised.

BayernLB Chief Executive Gerd Haeusler said the suspension of payments would not force it to make provisions on its balance sheet. He said the bank still expected a 2012 profit and aimed to repay 5 billion euros in aid to Bavaria by 2019.

He expressed confidence its lawsuit filed in Munich would quickly free up 2 billion euros in loans frozen at Hypo, and said he thought Hypo’s move was politically motivated ahead of elections in Austria next year.

In Vienna, Austrian central bank governor Ewald Nowotny told reporters Hypo’s move had been considered thoroughly and that the bank was not at risk even if Bavaria immediately called all its outstanding loans.

“This is a matter for the courts. An immediate liquidity problem does not arise from this,” he said.