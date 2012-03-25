UPDATE 1-Savings banks deny report of BayernLB deal breakdown

* Bavarian savings banks say still in talks with all parties

* Bloomberg reported banks had pulled out of BayernLB deal (Adds comment from Bavarian savings banks)

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - The head of Bavaria’s savings banks has denied a news report saying the banks had pulled out of a deal to restructure BayernLB.

“The report is completely unfounded. We are still in talks with all parties involved,” Theo Zellner, president of the Association of Bavarian Savings Banks, was quoted by a spokesman as saying on Sunday.

Bloomberg had earlier reported, citing a person familiar with the talks, that German savings banks had backtracked on an agreement on their level of contributions toward a restructuring plan that would have included the sale of BayernLB’s mortgage lending unit LBS Bayern.

BayernLB declined to comment.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in February said BayernLB had yet to present an acceptable plan to sell assets and revamp its business model to comply with EU state aid rules more than three years after its bailout.

BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 due to risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners, the state of Bavaria and the Association of Bavarian Savings Banks, to pump in billions of euros.

On Friday, Zellner said an agreement between the EU and Bavarian savings banks regarding the scope of commitment in BayernLB’s rescue efforts was possible in March, though ambitious.

“This rather looks like tactics on the last stretch of negotiations,” a source close to BayernLB told Reuters on Sunday with regard to the news report.

A second source close to the bank said he was still “very positive” there would be some sort of agreement between the EU and BayernLB’s owners shortly. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)