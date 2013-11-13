BayernLB to split MKB unit to improve chances of sale

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German state-backed lender BayernLB plans to break up its troubled Hungarian unit MKB to improve the chances of a sale, BayernLB’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Stephan Winkelmeier told a conference call with journalists that MKB’s retail and corporate banking activity would be bundled into one unit that should be easier to sell than the bank as a whole.

A separate unit would also be established to house long-term loans that have high refinancing needs, he said.

The European Commission ordered BayernLB last year to restructure and sell some businesses as a precondition for approving state aid for the German regional lender. BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour.

BayernLB already agreed to sell MKB’s Bulgarian unit MKB Unionbank last month.

BayernLB is also in talks to sell MKB’s Romanian unit, said Winkelmeier, who also announced he would be leaving the bank in March next year to take up a new challenge outside of banking, after 20 years in the sector. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)