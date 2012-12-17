FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BayernLB property attracts insurers, pension funds -sources
December 17, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

BayernLB property attracts insurers, pension funds -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - At least three bidders for a BayernLB property unit are seeking to team up with insurers and pension funds to secure the money they would need for any deal, company and financial sources said.

Indicative offers for the GBW property unit, which were due on Monday, reached as high as 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion), several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BayernLB, which has been ordered by the European Union to sell the unit, intends to use part of the proceeds from the sale to repay state aid it received from the German state of Bavaria in the financial crisis.

Industry sources said on Monday that Austria’s Conwert was working on a consortium that would include about 15 to 20 partners, each of which would contribute about 150 million euros for the takeover.

German property firm Patrizia Immobilien and Bavarian municipalities aiming to prevent the sale of GBW’s 32,000 flats to a financial investor are working on similar plans, sources said.

Deutsche Wohnen is also still in the running, albeit without a partner, while TAG Immobilien has dropped out.

All of the companies declined to comment.

GBW’s flats are located in economically robust southern German cities such as Munich and Nuremberg, and an industry source has told Reuters they yield returns of roughly 5 percent after taxes.

$1 = 0.7628 euros Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Andreas Kroener and Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan

