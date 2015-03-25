FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BayernLB posts 1.3 bln euro loss on Heta writedowns
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 25, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BayernLB posts 1.3 bln euro loss on Heta writedowns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, March 25 (Reuters) - German state-backed lender BayernLB said it posted a 1.32 billion euro ($1.45 billion) loss in 2014 after writing down the value of loans to bank Hypo Alpe Adria, which it sold to Austria in the financial crisis.

Risk provisions spiked to 1.5 billion euros from 320 million in 2013, mainly for expected losses tied to Hypo, which it owned from 2007 to 2009, the bank said on Wednesday.

A new law that Austria passed on Hypo last year has made it less likely that BayernLB will recoup all of the 2.4 billion euros that it considers loans to Hypo but that Austria sees as equity.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling earlier this month declined to estimate how big a debt haircut creditors of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution face.

The Munich-based lender and Hypo are ensnarled in a web of litigation over who is to pay for the mess at Hypo, the near-collapse of which after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans has already cost taxpayers in both countries billions of euros.

BayernLB also said that it expects a “solid” business development in 2015, with earnings in its core business likely to come in roughly at the 669 million euros reached in 2014.

The bank, which was bailed out by the state in the financial crisis, last year repaid 1.8 billion euros in state aid, it said.

$1 = 0.9123 euros Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.