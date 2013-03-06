Moody's revises Bayonne, NJ credit outlook to stable

March 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday said it revised Bayonne, New Jersey’s credit outlook to stable, citing its progress in reducing its debt burden.

In addition, the rating agency also affirmed the city’s Baa1 general obligation bond rating, affecting about $262.3 million of debt outstanding.

The stable outlook also reflects, “significant reduction of deferred charges, declining reliance on TAN borrowing and the expectation that fund balance reserves will remain adequate,” the rating agency said in a statement.