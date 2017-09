Nov 27 (Reuters) - Baywa AG

* Says further expands international agriculture business by establishing new trading company in Madrid

* Says has established a new trading company, Cefetra Iberica S.L.,through its Dutch holding Baywa Agrar International B.V.

* New company, Cefetra Iberica S.L., based in Madrid (Spain), gives the Baywa Group direct access to agricultural markets on the Iberian Peninsula Source text: bit.ly/1CkeArK

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)