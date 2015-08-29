Baywa to cut costs by 2-digit mln eur amount- CFO in Platow

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Baywa, a German distributor of farming supplies and construction materials, is eyeing cost cuts in the medium double-digit million euro range after recent takeovers created excessive administration expenses, its finance chief was quoted as saying.

Certain overheads at trading companies that were folded into the organisation were no longer justified, Andreas Helber was quoted as saying by investor newsletter Platow Brief.

In early August the group reported first-half earnings before interest and tax down a third at 40.7 million euros ($45.5 million) and net income dropped by 55 percent.