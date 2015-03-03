FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baywa says headquarters raided by antitrust watchdog
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Baywa says headquarters raided by antitrust watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Agricultural products distributor Baywa said Germany’s antitrust regulator had searched offices at the company’s Munich headquarters on Tuesday, looking for evidence of collusion in crop chemicals trading.

“The reasons given for the probe are allegations that employees were involved in anti-competitive collusion in the wholesale market for crop protection products. The probe relates to events that go as far back as the year 2000,” Baywa said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it would fully cooperate with the German Federal Cartel Office. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.