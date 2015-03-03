Baywa says headquarters raided by antitrust watchdog

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Agricultural products distributor Baywa said Germany’s antitrust regulator had searched offices at the company’s Munich headquarters on Tuesday, looking for evidence of collusion in crop chemicals trading.

“The reasons given for the probe are allegations that employees were involved in anti-competitive collusion in the wholesale market for crop protection products. The probe relates to events that go as far back as the year 2000,” Baywa said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it would fully cooperate with the German Federal Cartel Office. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)