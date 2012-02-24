UPDATE 3-Bazaarvoice makes a loud debut

* Shares close at $16.51, 38 pct above IPO price

* At Friday close, co valued at about $940 mln

* Concerns about competition linger for co - analyst

* Another debutant Proto Labs closes 81 pct above IPO price

By Aman Shah

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares of social commerce company Bazaarvoice Inc surged as much as 43 percent on their market debut, as Wall Street continued to welcome cloud-based technology stocks with large first-day gains.

The company’s stock opened at $16 on the Nasdaq, 25 percent above its offer price, and touched a high of $17.16 in heavy trading. It closed up 38 percent at $16.51, with 8.6 million shares changing hands.

At Friday close, the company is valued at a little below $940 million.

Shares of another debutant, Proto Labs Inc, which makes custom prototype and low-volume plastic parts, rose as much as 88 percent to $30.00, far above its IPO price of $16.

Proto Labs shares closed up 81 percent at $29, valuing the company at close to $673 million.

Bazaarvoice and Proto Labs debuted after pricing IPOs above their indicated range. The last 17 companies that went public had priced their offerings within or below their expected ranges.

“The pricing is a positive sign for future offerings ... Due to an improved stock market people are getting more optimistic,” Morningstar analyst James Krapfel told Reuters.

John Fitzgibbon, founder of IPOscoop.com, an independent research firm predicting IPOs’ opening-day performances, said: “There’s a message in today’s traffic ... Technology is back, and it’s back in a big way.”

Bazaarvoice provides its services via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables clients to engage directly with customers and capture consumer feedback through rising use of internet, mobile, social media and e-commerce.

The company served 737 active clients as of Jan. 31, including Wal-Mart, Dominos Pizza, Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, Dell, Expedia and American Express.

Austin, Texas-based Bazaarvoice has seen 11 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and had an active client retention rate of 91.9 percent for the nine months ended Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing.

The company was co-founded in 2005 by current Chief Executive Brett Hurt, who owns an 11.3 percent beneficial ownership in it after the offering.

Hurt was the founder of Coremetrics, a web analytics company that was bought by IBM in June 2010.

CLOUD‘S THE WAY

Cloud-based companies have been the pick of 2012 IPOs so far, largely outperforming the market post their offerings.

“It’s all demand (for cloud stocks)... you see it in the pricing and you see it in the after-market reaction,” Fitzgibbon said on the surge in the sector.

In the last month, three cloud technology companies -- Guidewire Software, Greenway Medical Technologies and Brightcove Inc -- have gone public with at least 30 percent gains on the first day.

Guidewire shares have risen 81 percent till Friday close while Greenway and Brightcove gained 45 percent and 37 percent, respectively.

PROFITABILITY A CONCERN

However, questions on the long-term profitability and the company’s ability to sustain its competitive advantage linger despite the opening-day buzz.

“If market growth is significant enough, we could expect other players potentially enter its (Bazaarvoice‘s) space, and depress returns in the long run,” Krapfel said.

Bazaarvoice has posted losses every year since its inception, and recorded a net loss of about $18 million on revenue of $74.7 million for the nine months period.

In its latest filing, Bazaarvoice, which competes with private players like PowerReviews Inc and Revieworld Ltd, said it could face competition from companies like Google and Facebook, which could expand their platforms or acquire its competitors.

“If Bazaarvoice’s emerging industry ends up becoming large enough, I would expect the likes of Google or Facebook to want to participate,” Krapfel added.