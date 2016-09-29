FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BB&T to pay $83 mln to settle mortgage lending charges -Justice Department
September 29, 2016

BB&T to pay $83 mln to settle mortgage lending charges -Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Branch Banking & Trust Company, a unit of BB&T Corp, will pay $83 million to settle charges that it originated and underwrote federally insured mortgages that did not meet federal requirements, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The department said BB&T, as a "direct endorsement lender" in the Federal Housing Administration's mortgage insurance program, failed to comply with FHA origination, underwriting and quality control requirements. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

