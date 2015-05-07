FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BB Seguridade to wait 'for two months' before revising guidance
May 7, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

BB Seguridade to wait 'for two months' before revising guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - BB Seguridade Participações SA , the insurance holding company controlled by Banco do Brasil SA, plans to wait for “two months” of more information before deciding on a revision of operational targets for this year, Chief Financial Officer Werner Suffert said on Thursday.

The company wants “ to wait at least another two months” before raising the so-called guidance, even after reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit, Suffert said in an interview. A decline in claims at the SH1 segment has a recurring nature, an indication that results could end the year closer to the high end of guidance, he added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.