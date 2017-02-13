Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
SAO PAULO Feb 13 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance business of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, met fourth-quarter profit estimates as robust distribution and reinsurance underwriting revenues helped to offset the impact of declining interest rates.
Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 1.074 billion reais ($345 million) in recurring net income last quarter, compared with 988 million reais in the prior three months, according to a securities filing on Monday. Analysts expected recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, of 1.077 billion reais for the quarter
The company expects growth in recurring net income of 1 percent to 5 percent this year, compared with about 4.1 percent last year.
($1 = 3.1145 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results