BB Seguridade beats profit estimates on robust revenue

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - BB Seguridade Participações SA <BBSE3.SA beat analyst estimates for second-quarter profit after posting record revenue in almost all business lines and a surge in the value of investments helped offset claims, the insurance unit of state-run Banco do Brasil SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Recurring profit, a widely followed gauge of profit that excludes one-time items, was 845.4 million reais ($372 million) in the quarter, well above the 726 million reais estimated in a Reuters poll.