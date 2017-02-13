European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
SAO PAULO Feb 13 Insurance premium underwriting at BB Seguridade Participações SA could grow this year at a faster pace than that of rivals, reflecting efforts by the Brazilian state-controlled insurer to stem the impact of a harsh recession.
The faster increase in premium underwriting could be accompanied by a decline in auto insurance claims, Chief Executive José Mauricio Coelho told reporters at an event to discuss fourth-quarter results.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.
