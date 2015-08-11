Brazil's BB Seguridade sees profit growing at top of guidance

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Net income before one-time items at BB Seguridade Participações SA, Brazil’s fastest-growing insurance company, will likely end the year at the high end of management estimates, Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Labuto said on Tuesday.

BB Seguridade, which oversees state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA’s interests in the insurance, annuity and retirement business, expects recurring net income to rise between 12 percent and 21 percent this year.

“We believe that reaching the top end of guidance is feasible for us,” Labuto said in an interview to discuss second-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)