2 months ago
BBA Aviation CEO Pryce to retire early
June 5, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 2 months ago

BBA Aviation CEO Pryce to retire early

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation PLC said on Monday that Chief Executive Simon Pryce would retire early and leave the company at the end of June.

BBA said it had appointed Wayne Edmunds, the current chairman of British lighting company Dialight as interim CEO until a permanent successor is named.

Pryce, who has been CEO for 10 years, is leaving due to personal circumstances impacting his ability to undertake extensive overseas travel, BBA said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

