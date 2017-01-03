FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's BBA Aviation to merge aircraft management business with Gama Aviation's US unit
January 3, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 8 months ago

UK's BBA Aviation to merge aircraft management business with Gama Aviation's US unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation Plc would merge its aircraft management and charter business with London-listed Gama Aviation Plc's U.S. aircraft management unit, the companies said on Tuesday.

The combined entity will have around 200 aircraft under management, making it the largest aircraft management business in the United States, Gama Aviation said in a statement.

The merger is expected to be earnings-neutral to Gama Aviation in 2017 and 2018, and earnings-accretive thereafter. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

