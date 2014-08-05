FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBA Aviation's first-half revenue rises 3 pct
August 5, 2014

BBA Aviation's first-half revenue rises 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - BBA Aviation Plc, a British aircraft services provider, reported a 3 percent rise in first-half revenue as a pickup in the U.S. aviation industry drove demand for its flight-support services.

Underlying pretax profit rose to $79.2 million in the six months ended June 30 from $78.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.15 billion from $1.11 billion a year earlier. Revenue in its flight-support services unit, its largest, rose 12 percent to $775.5 million.

The company, which provides refuelling, de-icing, ground handling, engine repair and other services, also raised its interim dividend to 4.62 cents from 4.40 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

