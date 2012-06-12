FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley's Browne to head UK bank lobby-source
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 12, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley's Browne to head UK bank lobby-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The British Bankers’ Association (BBA) is set to appoint Anthony Browne, a Morgan Stanley banker and former advisor to London mayor Boris Johnson, as its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Browne will take over from Angela Knight, who said in April she would step down following a five year spell as head cheerleader for Britain’s banks.

He is currently Morgan Stanley’s head of government relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, having joined the bank around six months ago after being an advisor to Johnson. Browne has also worked as a journalist at the BBC and the Observer and Times newspapers.

“He seems a safe choice,” noted one financial industry consultant. “Experience in the City (of London), politics and the press. All the groups he will have to deal with on a daily basis. Hard to find all those qualifications in one individual.”

Browne will take on the challenge of defending the UK’s unpopular banks, who are blamed by many Britons for the financial crisis. The industry has been under fire over issues including pay, taxpayer bailouts and the mis-selling of insurance products.

The BBA said an announcement on the appointment would be made in due course, and declined further comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.