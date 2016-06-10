British Bankers Association to merge with other trade bodies

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Members of the BBA (British Bankers Association) have voted for the organisation to consolidate with three other bodies to form a new trade association for the finance sector, the BBA said on Friday.

The BBA will combine with the Council of Mortgage Lenders, Payments UK and The UK Cards Association in a new trade association representing the financial services industry after 94 percent of its voting membership backed the proposal.

The proposed consolidation had been set out by an independent review into their effectiveness, the BBA said. (Reporting by Sinead Cruise, writing by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)