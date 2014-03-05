FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBA Aviation profit rises; finance director to step down
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

BBA Aviation profit rises; finance director to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - British aircraft services provider BBA Aviation Plc reported an 8 percent rise in full-year pretax profit and said Finance Director Mark Hoad would step down on June 30.

The company, which provides refuelling, de-icing, ground handling, engine repair and other services to aviation companies, said underlying pretax profit rose to $170.5 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from $157.8 million a year earlier.

BBA Aviation said the results were boosted by a strong performance at its flight support unit Signature.

The London-listed company said it has begun looking for successor for Hoad.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
