BBA Aviation profit rises 14 pct
August 6, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

BBA Aviation profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British aircraft services company BBA Aviation Plc reported a 14 percent rise in first-half profit after a frosty winter in North America boosted de-icing activity at airports.

BBA Aviation, which provides refuelling, ground handling, engine repair and other services to aviation companies, also said it acquired Jet Systems, an airport services operator at Westchester County Airport, New York, for $38.5 million.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year and add to earnings in the first full year after closing.

Underlying pretax profit rose to $78.4 million for the six months ended June 30, from $68.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $1.11 billion.

