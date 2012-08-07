FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BB&T Corp sells $750 mln in notes
August 7, 2012

New Issue-BB&T Corp sells $750 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - BB&T Corporation on Tuesday sold
$750 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million.
    BB&T, Deutsche Bank and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BB&T CORP
 
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 1.6 PCT     MATURITY     8/15/2017 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.818   FIRST PAY    2/15/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 1.638 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/14/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 93 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

