BBC preps debut capital markets debt issue -sources

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The British Broadcasting Corporation is in discussions with banks to arrange a private placement of debt, marking its first foray into the capital markets, market sources said.

The sources said Barclays and Lloyds were involved in private placement discussions. Both banks declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the BBC, said: “The BBC is, in the ordinary course of its business, in the process of implementing its group funding strategy. This includes how it funds its commercial operations.”

“We cannot disclose details of that strategy ahead of its execution. However, we can confirm that if any funding is arranged in the private placement market it would be used to fund the BBC’s commercial operations.”

The spokesperson declined to say how much the BBC intended to raise, whether it had hired banks, or when the transaction would take place.

The BBC Group, which is unrated, has an outstanding GBP200m revolving credit loan that matures in June this year, arranged with a small group of banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander, according to Thomson Reuters RLPC data.

It also has another GBP380m loan maturing in July 2016.

In addition, it has issued a series of securitisations for property owned by the BBC in the past under special purpose vehicles (SPVs) named Juturna (ELoC 16), Pacific Quay and White City Property Finance.