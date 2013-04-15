FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Times editor to be named BBC news chief -report
April 15, 2013

Ex-Times editor to be named BBC news chief -report

April 15 (Reuters) - James Harding, former editor of The Times, is expected to be appointed the BBC’s director of news on Tuesday, a BBC media correspondent reported on Monday.

A spokeswoman for BBC said the company would not confirm or comment on the report.

Harding, who was the youngest editor in The Times’ history at 38, was also Washington bureau chief of the Financial Times.

When Harding stepped down from his position at The Times in December 2012, he indicated the decision had been forced on him by publishers News International in his resignation speech.

