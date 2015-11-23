FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hanmi Financial offers to merge with BBCN in $1.6 bln deal
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hanmi Financial offers to merge with BBCN in $1.6 bln deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hanmi Financial Corp said it proposed to merge with BBCN Bancorp Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.6 billion to create the largest Korean-American banking franchise in the United States.

Hanmi said it went public with the proposal as it failed to engage BBCN in merger talks.

The combined entity would have about $12 billion in assets and $10 billion in deposits, Hanmi said.

Hanmi said its offer implied a price of $19.98 per share based on BBCN’s Friday close. This represents a premium of 9.5 percent to the Los Angeles-based bank’s Monday close of $18.25.

BBCN stockholders would receive 0.7331 of a share of Hanmi common stock for each share held and own 65 percent of the combined company. Hanmi shareholders will own the rest of the company.

After the deal, Hanmi said it expected the combined company to save about $50 million-$60 million in annual costs.

BBCN shares were up 2.6 percent in extended trading, while Hanmi’s shares were little changed at $27.02. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
