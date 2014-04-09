FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger sells shares in infrastructure fund BBGI
#New Issues News
April 9, 2014

Bilfinger sells shares in infrastructure fund BBGI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - German engineering and services group Bilfinger has sold its 8.7 percent stake in infrastructure fund BBGI in an institutional placement, generating net proceeds of about 50 million euros ($69 million).

Capital gains from the deal amount to about 5 million euros, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bilfinger acquired a minority interest in BBGI, which invests in public-private partnership projects, when the fund was listed on the stock exchange in 2011.

$1 = 0.7249 Euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

