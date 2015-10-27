FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BBH Capital appoints Rolf Classon senior adviser
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BBH Capital appoints Rolf Classon senior adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - BBH Capital Partners, a private equity fund sponsored by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, appointed Rolf Classon senior adviser to oversee sourcing, evaluate investments and provide post-investment value-added oversight to companies.

Classon will look at companies focused on medical devices, pharmaceutical products and those that outsource services to support the device and pharmaceutical industries, BBH Capital said.

In addition to the senior adviser role, Classon has also been appointed to Brown Brothers Harriman & Co’s healthcare advisory board.

Reporting by Lehar Maan; Reuters Messaging: lehar.maan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.