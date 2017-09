BRIEF-BBI Development says final price agreed for Zlota 44 project

Jan 9 (Reuters) - BBI Development SA :

* Skyline Residences S.a.r.l. and Orco Property Group SA decide on final sale price of Zlota 44 development in Warsaw under Aug 27, 2014 contract

* Orco will obtain from sale of Zlota 44 about 50 million euros ($59 million)

* INSO Sistemi Per Le Infrastructure SpA will receive 13 million euros as part of sale of Zlota 44 development

* BBI Development cooperates with Skyline Residences on the Zlota 44 development project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)