April 5, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Bahrain's BBK marketing convertible capital bonds - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - BBK, formerly known as Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, has started marketing convertible securities to investors which will boost its capital reserves, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The instruments -- which have a perpetual tenor and will enhance the bank’s Tier 1, or core, capital -- are being offered at 1 dinar ($2.65) each and carry an annual interest rate of 8.25 percent.

The securities are being marketed between Apr. 3 and Apr. 18, according to the filing.

In February, the bank’s chief executive told Reuters that BBK planned to issue a 100 million dinar ($265.3 million) convertible bond by the end of March to boost its capital ratios.

The bank, Bahrain’s fourth-largest by assets, had a capital adequacy ratio, a key indicator of its financial health, of 14.87 percent at the end of December, above a minimum requirement of 12.5 percent. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

