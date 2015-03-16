FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain bank BBK may price 5-year benchmark dollar bond Tuesday -leads
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain bank BBK may price 5-year benchmark dollar bond Tuesday -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - BBK, formerly known as Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, has opened order books after setting initial price thoughts for a five-year dollar bond offer of benchmark size, which may price on Tuesday, a document from lead managers showed.

The lender has set initial price thoughts for the issue at around 200 basis points over midswaps, the document showed on Monday.

BBK has returned to the market in its first debt issue since 2010 to refinance an existing $500 million bond maturing in October.

The offer by Bahrain’s fourth-largest bank by assets is being handled by BNP Paribas, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Rated BBB by Fitch, BBK is 32.1 percent owned by the Bahraini government, with the Kuwait Investment Authority owning an 18.7 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

