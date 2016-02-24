Bahrain's BBK plans capital boosting bond by end of March - CEO

MANAMA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - BBK, formerly known as Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, plans to issue a 100 million dinar ($265.3 million) convertible bond by the end of March to boost its capital ratios, its chief executive told Reuters.

BBK is the latest lender in the Gulf region to announce plans to boost reserves as banks top up their capital after significant lending growth in recent years, as well as to comply with Basel III global banking standards.

“Soon we will be launching a capital issue ... a convertible perpetual issue 100 million dinars ... that will be launched by end of March,” Chief Executive Abdulkarim Bucheery told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Bahrain.

The bank, Bahrain’s fourth-largest by assets, had a capital adequacy ratio, a key indicator of its financial health, of 14.87 percent at the end of December, above a minimum requirement of 12.5 percent.

Bucheery said BBK did not need to borrow other debt but warned that this year would be extremely challenging for the kingdom’s banking sector, with difficulties compounded by last week’s downgrade of Bahrain’s credit rating to junk status by Standard & Poor‘s.

BBK issued a $400 million bond last year to refinance an existing obligation.

“In terms of growth we will not see the same levels either for assets or liabilities, it will be much lower,” he said.

The lender is expecting its balance sheet to grow in the range of 3 percent to 4 percent this year, after a year-on-year compounded rate of 8 percent over the past eight years.

Despite this, Bucheery said the bank’s bottom line would likely be flat to 2015, without elaborating.

The bank reported a net profit of 53.2 million dinars for 2015, up from 50.1 million dinars in the previous year.

BBK, which has operations in Kuwait, India and Dubai, has obtained Bahrain central bank approval to launch an investment wholesale banking company in the United Kingdom, he said.

The bank is yet to submit required items to obtain regulatory approval for the company from the U.K.-based Financial Conduct Authority, he said.

The company will be based in London and set up as a joint venture with another partner, Bucheery said, declining to identify them but adding the firm will specialise in investments and real estate.