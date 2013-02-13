Barclays Bank Kenya says FY 2012 pretax profit up 8 pct

NAIROBI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya posted on Wednesday an 8 percent rise in pretax profit to 13.02 billion shillings ($148.80 million) in 2012 and said it would pay a dividend per share of 1 shilling, 11 percent higher than the previous year.

Adan Mohamed, Barclays’ outgoing managing director for east and west Africa region told an investor briefing that total income rose 4 percent to 27 billion shillings, while costs were up 5 percent. ($1 = 87.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)