Barclays Bank of Kenya Q1 pretax profit up 21 pct
May 16, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays Bank of Kenya Q1 pretax profit up 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 16 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya first quarter pretax profit rose 21 percent on higher total interest income outpacing costs which were almost flat, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said its pretax profit was 2.9 billion shillings ($11.85 million) during the period to the end of March, the bank said in a statement.

Total income rose 8 percent to 6.7 billion shillings, with total interest income up 34 percent to 5.2 billion shillings.

Barclays Bank of Kenya said its loan book grew by 10 percent to 100.3 billion shillings.

The bank’s shares closed 0.4 percent higher at 13.05 shillings. The results were released after the market had closed.

