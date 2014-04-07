Preview: Angels at Astros

The Los Angeles Angels are coming off a disappointing season and are in danger of falling into an early hole again this year. Losers of four of their first six games, the Angels hope to avoid falling to the Houston Astros for a second straight day when the teams square off Monday afternoon. Host Houston lost the first two contests of the four-game series before hitting five home runs in Sunday’s 7-4 triumph.

“We had seven hits, and five were home runs. That’s a pretty good percentage,” said Alex Presley, who accounted for one of the five blasts. “It’s something you don’t see every day, and we took advantage of it.” Houston will try to keep the momentum going against C.J. Wilson, who hopes to fare better than he did in his season debut. Astros starter Jarred Cosart was strong in his first start but will be challenged by a Los Angeles lineup that has produced 20 runs over the first three games of the series.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (0-1, 9.53 ERA) vs. Astros RH Jarred Cosart (1-0, 0.00)

Wilson surrendered six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against Seattle in his first start of 2014. He fared well in daytime outings during the 2013 season, going 6-2 with a 2.48 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of nearly 3-to-1. He posted a 2.03 ERA in four starts against Houston last year but went just 2-2 in those outings despite holding Astros hitters to a .210 average.

Cosart blanked the New York Yankees over five innings in his first outing, allowing four hits without a walk. “If we keep playing together like this and keep finding ways to win games, who knows what can happen,” Cosart said after throwing 57 of his 81 pitches for strikes in his first start since posting a tidy 1.95 ERA in 10 outings last season. The 23-year-old will be facing the Angels for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. After stealing 82 bases in 94 tries over the last two seasons, Angels OF Mike Trout has yet to attempt a steal in 2014.

2. Cosart has allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 11 career starts.

3. Astros 3B Matt Dominguez has two hits in 18 at-bats - both of which are home runs.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Angels 2