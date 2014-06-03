Preview: Angels at Astros

Ballyhooed prospect Jon Singleton is expected to make his major-league debut on Tuesday when the Houston Astros open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Houston reportedly reached agreement with Singleton on a five-year contract that guarantees him $10 million and could be worth as much as $35 million over eight years prior to his recall. The Angels hope to have star outfielder Mike Trout in the lineup after he missed consecutive games with back stiffness.

Another possibility for the Los Angeles lineup in the opener is outfielder Josh Hamilton, who is expected to be activated after being sidelined since suffering a thumb injury on April 8. Singleton’s arrival from Triple-A Oklahoma City means Houston has promoted two of its top prospects since the season began. Outfielder George Springer has been an immediate hit and has 10 homers and 29 RBIs – including a recent stretch of seven homers in seven games – and the Astros hope Singleton can solve the club’s meager production from the first-base position.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (6-4, 3.05 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (3-3, 2.80)

Wilson lost to Seattle in his last outing when he gave up three runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. He defeated the Astros on April 7 when he allowed one run and four hits in eight innings. Overall, he is 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 19 career appearances (nine starts) against Houston.

McHugh lost to the Angels on May 21 despite giving up just two runs and four hits in seven innings. He allowed a homer in the sixth to Albert Pujols to lose a 2-1 decision against Los Angeles ace Jered Weaver. McHugh tossed seven shutout innings of five-hit ball to beat Kansas City in his last turn after losing his three previous decisions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 5-2 against the Astros this season, including winning three of four games in Houston in early April.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve has at least one hit in 22 of the past 24 games with 13 multi-hit outings during the span.

3. Pujols is 3-for-26 over the last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Astros 3