Preview: Angels at Astros

Los Angeles got Josh Hamilton back in the series opener but Mike Trout departed early and the Angels took their lumps again, and will be attempting to halt a season-worst four-game losing streak when they face the host Houston Astros on Wednesday. Hamilton homered in his first game since suffering a thumb injury on April 8 but Trout (back) left after 1 1/2 innings after missing the previous two games. Jon Singleton homered for Houston in his highly anticipated major-league debut.

Singleton displayed why the Astros were so giddy about his arrival when he pounded a pitch into the bullpen beyond the right-center field fence for his first career hit. Chris Carter followed Singleton’s eighth-inning blast with a homer of his own and center fielder Dexter Fowler reached base four times on two hits and two walks as Houston won for the eighth time in 10 games. Los Angeles, which is unsure if Trout will be available Wednesday, has been outscored 33-13 during its four-game skid.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (4-2, 3.65 ERA) vs. Astros RH Jarred Cosart (4-4, 4.18)

Richards didn’t make it through the first inning in his last start, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning against Oakland. He is 0-2 over his last three outings and has allowed 13 runs and 20 hits in 14 2/3 innings during the stretch. Richards is 2-1 with a 5.33 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against Houston.

Cosart has won three of his past four starts and defeated Kansas City in his last turn. He gave up two runs (one earned) and four hits in five innings against the Royals and has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last seven starts. Cosart lost to the Angels on April 7 when he gave up five runs and three hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hamilton has three homers – all coming against the Astros – in nine games played this season.

2. Houston 3B Matt Dominguez went 2-for-3 on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

3. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols had a single in the opener and is 4-for-30 over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Astros 4