Preview: Angels at Astros

Tyler Skaggs looks to shut down Houston batters for the third time this season when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Astros on Thursday in the finale of a three-game set. Skaggs has allowed just one earned run in 15 innings while picking up half his season’s four victories against Houston. Star outfielder Mike Trout (back) figures to sit out once again as the Angels attempt to win the rubber game of the series.

Trout underwent an MRI exam Wednesday and no major damage was discovered, but he isn’t expected to return to the lineup until Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Indians. Trout has just one at-bat and played just one inning of defense over the last four games due to the discomfort in his middle and upper back. “If I don’t feel it at all, I’m going to play,” Trout told reporters. “If I feel it a little bit, I should just be smart about it.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (4-3, 4.14 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (1-4, 4.76)

Skaggs has lost back-to-back starts since shutting down Houston on one run and five hits over seven innings on May 20. He also dominated the Astros in his first start of the season when he gave up one unearned run and four hits over eight innings. Skaggs has pitched six or more innings in 10 of his 11 outings.

Peacock has strung together consecutive strong outings and appears to be recovered from recent forearm soreness. He beat the Chicago White Sox on May 18 when he allowed two runs and five hits over six innings and returned May 29 to give up one run and six hits in six innings in a no-decision against Baltimore. Peacock allowed four runs and five hits in three innings April 7 in his lone career start against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. After hitting seven homers in a seven-game span, Astros OF George Springer is 2-for-19 with nine strikeouts over the last five games.

2. Angels OF/DH Raul Ibanez was hitless in four at-bats Wednesday and is 1-for-23 over the last eight games.

3. Houston CF Dexter Fowler is 4-for-7 with two doubles and two walks in the series.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Astros 2