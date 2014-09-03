Preview: Angels at Astros

Los Angeles ace Jered Weaver looks to become the American League’s first 16-game winner when the Angels visit the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Weaver has an outside chance of winning 20 games for the second time in his career with a strong September. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve promises to be a tough out after putting together back-to-back four-hit games, including a homer in the opener as the Astros prevailed 8-3.

Altuve leads the majors in batting average (.340) and hits (193) and is looking to join Craig Biggio (210, 1998) as the only Houston players to record 200 hits in a season. “He’s the best player ever right now,” pitcher Brad Peacock told reporters in reference to Altuve. “He’s unbelievable to watch. He plays hard. He swings the bat really well.” The Los Angeles trio of center fielder Mike Trout, first baseman Albert Pujols and left fielder Josh Hamilton were a combined 0-for-12 on Tuesday as the Angels continue to lead the Oakland Athletics by 4 1/2 games in the American League West.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (15-7, 3.57 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (7-9, 2.99)

Weaver has won three consecutive decisions – including two victories over Oakland. He blanked the Athletics on three hits over seven innings in his most-recent turn. Weaver is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA in three career starts against Houston and has split two decisions this season.

McHugh is 3-0 during a six-start unbeaten streak. He has allowed just eight runs during the stretch – giving up one run four times and two on the other two occasions. McHugh is 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts against the Angels this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels INF Gordon Beckham is 7-for-16 with a homer and six RBIs over the last five games.

2. Houston CF Dexter Fowler has three multi-hit outings over his last six games.

3. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar extended his hitting streak to 17 games with one hit Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Astros 4