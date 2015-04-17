Preview: Angels at Astros

Center fielder Mike Trout has hit safely in all nine games and looks to continue his hot start when the Los Angeles Angeles visit the Houston Astros on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Trout collected three hits in Wednesday’s 10-2 victory at Texas to give him the longest season-opening hitting streak by a reigning Most Valuable Player since 1961.

The Angels rebounded from a three-game home sweep at the hands of Kansas City by taking two of three from the Rangers, part of a stretch that features nine of their first 12 games away from home. The Astros snapped out of their offensive doldrums by blasting three homers in a 6-1 victory over Oakland, averting a sweep after they were outscored 12-1 in the first two games of the series. Houston is getting strong production from its middle-infield tandem of shortstop Jed Lowrie and second baseman Jose Altuve. Lowrie has already gone deep three times while Altuve is riding a six-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (0-2, 8.71 ERA) vs. Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (0-1, 1.93)

Weaver dropped his first two decisions for the second straight year after he was knocked around for six runs on a pair of homers and four walks over 4 1/3 innings against Kansas City on Saturday. He also was hit hard in a season-opening 4-1 loss at Seattle, with five of the eight hits allowed going for extra bases. Weaver dominated the Astros in two home starts last season but lost both his outings in Houston.

Hernandez has battled control problems throughout his career and they surfaced again in his season debut as he walked four while giving up five runs (one earned) on five hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss at Texas. The 34-year-old Dominican is still seeking his first victory over the Angels, going 0-4 despite a 2.28 ERA in 13 appearances (nine starts). Trout is 3-for-8 against Hernandez, including a pair of home runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve, who led the majors with 225 hits last year, is batting .329 in 38 games against Los Angeles.

2. Trout is batting .190 in 16 games at Minute Maid Park - his lowest average in any stadium.

3. Lowrie is 6-for-22 with a homer, three doubles and seven RBIs off Weaver.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Astros 3