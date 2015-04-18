Preview: Angels at Astros

The Los Angeles Angels are getting their offense untracked behind Mike Trout, who looks to lead his team to its third straight victory in the second contest of a three-game series at the Houston Astros on Saturday. Trout belted a pair of homers and drove in five runs in Friday’s 6-3 victory while extending his season-opening hitting streak to 10 games.

The reigning American League MVP, Trout etched his name into the record books with Friday’s dazzling performance, becoming the youngest player in history to swat 100 homers and steal 100 bases. Trout reached the milestone at 23 years, 251 days, beating the previous record (Alex Rodriguez, 1999) by 58 days. For good measure, Trout’s 101st career blast was a tiebreaking three-run shot that lifted Los Angeles to its third victory in four games. The Astros, in the midst of 15 straight contests against AL West rivals, are 1-3 on their six-game homestand.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (1-1, 3.95 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 1.29)

Wilson was masterful in his season debut, limiting the Seattle Mariners to two hits over eight scoreless innings, but he was roughed up by Kansas City last time out. The 34-year-old Californian was knocked around for seven runs (six earned) on nine hits - including a pair of two-run doubles - over 5 2/3 frames. Wilson was rocked in four of his last five starts versus Houston last season, going 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA.

Keuchel is showing that last year’s 12-win campaign was no fluke after his second straight superb performance. The 27-year-old did not factor in the decision against Texas last time out after allowing two runs in seven innings, which followed seven scoreless frames in his season debut. Keuchel is 4-1 in eight outings (seven starts) versus the Angels, but they are batting .318 against him as a team.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout, the fourth Angel to hit safely in the first 10 games, has been limited to five singles while striking out eight times in 19 at-bats versus Keuchel.

2. Astros 1B Chris Carter (.088) is off to a rough start but is 9-for-25 with a pair of homers against Wilson.

3. Angels closer Huston Street has retired all 12 batters he’s faced on the season - six via strikeout.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Angels 3