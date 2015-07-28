Preview: Angels at Astros

Prior to the season, not many would have believed that the three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and host Houston Astros beginning Tuesday could have significant American League West championship implications. But that’s the case as Los Angeles leads upstart Houston by one game in the division while the Astros are five games clear in the wild card race as they continue their remarkable turnaround after averaging 104 losses over the last four years.

The Angels received a scare in Sunday’s 13-7 victory over Texas when reigning AL MVP Mike Trout appeared to injure his wrist while trying to make a diving catch, but it appears he’ll be good to go Tuesday. “It’s fine. A little sore,” Trout told reporters after hitting a pair of home runs - his major league-leading 30th and 31st - and driving in five runs. “Just a scary thing for me. I didn’t really know what to expect - it hurt pretty bad, but once I loosened up it was better.” Houston burst out of the All-Star break with six victories in its first seven games before dropping two of three at AL Central-leading Kansas City over the weekend while Los Angeles is 7-3 since the Midsummer Classic. The Angels’ C.J. Wilson has pitched well since getting roughed up by Houston on June 23 and opposes Collin McHugh, who is tied for third in the American League with 11 victories.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (8-7, 3.59 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (11-5, 4.25)

Wilson improved to 3-1 with a 2.56 ERA in his last five starts after yielding two runs in five innings of a 5-2 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Californian allowed seven runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 13-3 loss to Houston last month, falling to 7-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 25 games (15 starts) versus the Astros - 0-2, 8.10 this season. Rookie Carlos Correa singled, hit a three-run homer and doubled in his first matchup with Wilson while Luis Valbuena is 4-for-4 with a home run and Chris Carter 9-for-27 with two homers and 11 strikeouts.

McHugh permitted two runs in seven innings of a 4-2 victory over Boston on Wednesday for his second consecutive victory and third straight quality start. The 28-year-old Illinois native is 5-2 with a 2.85 ERA in his last seven turns, including a victory opposite Wilson last month when he yielded two runs and nine hits in eight innings. Trout is 2-for-11 with five strikeouts versus McHugh, who is 3-2 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts - 1-0, 2.35 in two outings this season - versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston (55-45) hasn’t posted at least 55 victories in its first 100 games since 2003.

2. Trout and teammate Kole Calhoun led the majors with 21 and 20 RBIs, respectively, in July through Sunday’s games.

3. The teams split 10 meetings this season with Houston taking two of three at home in April.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Angels 2