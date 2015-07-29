Preview: Angels at Astros

The Los Angeles Angels hope to have reigning American League MVP Mike Trout back in the lineup Wednesday when they visit the Houston Astros in the middle contest of their key three-game series. Trout, who leads the major leagues with 31 home runs and is hitting .315 with 64 RBIs, injured his wrist while trying to make a diving catch Sunday and did not play Tuesday, when Houston prevailed 10-5 to move into a virtual tie with Los Angeles atop the AL West.

“Don’t anticipate anything, but we’ll wait for the results,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters about Trout’s MRI, which was taken Tuesday. “It looks like it’s moving in the right direction. He finished (Sunday‘s) game fine. Hit a grand slam after it actually ... it was a little stiff yesterday, feels better today, but just not quite where it needs to be.” Houston is 7-3 since the All-Star break and is riding red-hot Jose Altuve, who is batting .405 during that span and is 10-for-23 in his last five games after going 3-for-5 with a career-high five RBIs on Tuesday. Rookie shortstop Carlos Correa is also swinging a hot bat as he is hitting .394 with two home runs and nine RBIs since the break for the Astros, who have won five straight at home and 10 of their last 11 at Minute Maid Park. Los Angeles’ Garrett Richards is 1-1 in two starts against Houston this season and opposes Lance McCullers, who is winless in his last three turns.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (10-7, 3.25 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (4-3, 2.60)

Richards allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in eight innings of a 3-0 loss to Minnesota on Thursday - the fourth time in the last five starts he’s pitched at least 7 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old California native is 4-5 with a 4.73 ERA in nine road outings, including a 4-3 loss in Houston on April 18 in his first start of the season when he permitted four runs (three earned), five hits and four walks in five innings. Richards is 5-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) versus the Astros.

McCullers received a no-decision after yielding two runs, six hits and three walks in five innings of a 5-4 victory over Boston on Thursday. The 21-year-old Floridian, who has a .209 batting average against, is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 innings over six home starts this season. McCullers picked up a no-decision in his only appearance against Los Angeles - a 2-1 loss at Angel Stadium on June 24 when he allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Matt Joyce (.178 batting average) was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Tuesday after losing consciousness during a collision with 2B Erick Aybar on Sunday.

2. Houston leads the major leagues with 138 home runs after Correa and 1B Chris Carter went deep Tuesday.

3. Shane Victorino, acquired from Boston on Monday, made his Angels debut Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with a run scored while playing left field.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Astros 2